OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 468 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 13 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,870 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were two new cases in Monroe County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 1,897,219 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 30,755 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.4% of its population. About 26.4% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 22.9% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 8,001. Another 3,065 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,756 in Jefferson, 3,128 in Appanoose, 1,905 in Monroe, 1,654 in Davis and 1,349 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 226 as of Friday morning. There were 50 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 0.4%.