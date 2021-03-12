OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 486 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 10 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,630 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were nine new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included three new cases in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 959,053 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 33,144 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.4% of its population. About 11% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 7.1% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 2,470. Another 3,579 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,019 in Jefferson, 779 in Appanoose, 681 in Monroe, 335 in Davis and 208 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased slightly to 168 as of Friday morning. There were 36 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7.5%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.