OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 486 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,675 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were six new cases in Wapello County reported. No other Courier area counties reported new cases on Tuesday.
Iowa has now given 1,240,253 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 8,619 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.2% of its population. About 15.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 13.8% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 4,823. Another 3,064 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,849 in Jefferson, 1,407 in Appanoose, 1,191 in Monroe, 1,018 in Davis and 585 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 185 as of Tuesday morning. There were 37 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7.1%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.9%.