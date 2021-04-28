OTTUMWA — New state data on Wednesday showed another 503 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another three deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,930 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Jefferson County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose and one in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 2,166,682 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 12,126 more than the prior day. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.8% of its population. About 31.7% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 26.5% of its residents as of Wednesday, or a total of 9,265. Another 2,418 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 5,006 in Jefferson, 3,599 in Appanoose, 2,101 in Monroe, 1,974 in Davis and 1,665 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 184 as of Wednesday morning. There were 37 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 6%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0%.