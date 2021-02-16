OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 508 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 26 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,263 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 18 new cases in Wapello County reported. There were six new cases in Appanoose, four in Van Buren, three in Davis and three in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 467,798 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 7.6% of its population. About 3.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 33rd in Iowa, with 1,138 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,067 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 482 in Jefferson, 266 in Appanoose, 157 in Davis, 149 in Monroe, and 95 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 255 as of Tuesday morning. There were 57 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 12.4%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 3.4%.