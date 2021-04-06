OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 508 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,822 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were three new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Davis, two in Jefferson and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,596,943 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 8,826 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.8% of its population. About 21.1% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 18.5% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 6,461. Another 3,042 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 2,678 in Jefferson, 2,261 in Appanoose, 1,633 in Monroe, 1,480 in Davis and 1,022 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 217 as of Tuesday morning. There were 52 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Van Buren County at 5.1%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.8%.