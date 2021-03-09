OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 514 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 15 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,574 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 12 new cases in Wapello County reported. None of the other area Courier counties showed new cases on Tuesday.
Iowa has now given 869,527 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 9,010 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.4% of its population. About 9.1% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 5.7% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 1,988. Another 3,567 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 810 in Jefferson, 631 in Appanoose, 585 in Monroe, 328 in Davis and 208 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 179 as of Tuesday morning. There were 33 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.1%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.