OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 518 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another seven deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,843 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Appanoose, one in Monroe and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,683,624 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 39,308 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12% of its population. About 22.6% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 19.4% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 6,767. Another 3,140 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,097 in Jefferson, 2,578 in Appanoose, 1,678 in Monroe, 1,516 in Davis and 1,116 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 228 as of Friday morning. There were 49 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 5.6%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.2%.