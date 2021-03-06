OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 539 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 3 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,552 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 7 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 2 new cases in Davis, 2 in Monroe, 1 in Appanoose and 1 in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 793,037 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 52,511 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.9% of its population. About 7.6% have received both doses.
Wapello County ranks 46th in the state in terms of percentage of residents receiving a completed vaccination series. So far, 1,746 residents of the county have been fully vaccinated, or about 5% of its population. Another 3,505 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 668 in Jefferson, 575 in Monroe, 502 in Appanoose, 311 in Davis, and 182 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 170 as of Saturday morning. There were 38 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 7.9%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.