OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 549 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 3 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,754 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 4 new cases in Van Buren County reported. Updated data also included 3 new cases in Wapello, 1 in Appanoose, 1 in Davis, 1 in Jefferson and 1 in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,532,786 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 38,743 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.6% of its population. About 20.1% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 17.8% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 6,210. Another 3,038 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 2,513 in Jefferson, 2,113 in Appanoose, 1,592 in Monroe, 1,399 in Davis and 993 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 200 as of Saturday morning. There were 44 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Van Buren County at 4.9%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.7%.