OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 549 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another five deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,886 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There was one new case reported in Monroe County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,989,825 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 5,746 more than the prior day. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.1% of its population. About 28.1% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 23.9% of its residents as of Tuesday, or a total of 8,344. Another 2,947 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 4,544 in Jefferson, 3,280 in Appanoose, 1,962 in Monroe, 1,767 in Davis and 1,447 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 215 as of Tuesday morning. There were 53 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 7.6%. It was lowest in Davis County at 0.5%.