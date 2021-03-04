OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed another 568 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 35 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,536 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were nine new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Appanoose, two in Monroe, one in Davis and one in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 715,176 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 18,536 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.1% of its population. About 6.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has vaccinated 1,591 of its citizens with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and another 3,350 have received the first dose. Wapello ranks 41st in the state in terms of percent of residents being fully vaccinated.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 615 in Jefferson, 431 in Appanoose, 403 in Monroe, 208 in Davis and 182 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 184 as of Thursday morning. There were 39 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 9.4%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.8%.