OTTUMWA — New state data on Friday showed another 594 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 6 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,672 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 8 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 3 new cases in Monroe and 1 in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 1,138,228 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 41,529 more than the prior day. As of Friday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.1% of its population. About 14.2% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 11.8% of its residents as of Friday, or a total of 4,112. Another 3,154 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 1,311 in Appanoose, 1,006 in Monroe, 904 in Davis and 569 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 189 as of Friday morning. There were 44 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 6.6%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.4%.