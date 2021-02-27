OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 612 tests were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 7 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,470 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 25 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included 8 new cases in Jefferson, 5 in Davis, 2 in Appanoose, 1 in Monroe and 1 in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 631,645 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 10.9% of its population. About 5.1% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 32nd in Iowa, with 1,458 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,946 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 535 in Jefferson, 419 in Appanoose, 238 in Monroe, 168 in Davis and 139 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 181 as of Saturday morning. There were 43 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 9.7%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.6%.