OTTUMWA — New state data on Saturday showed another 616 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another six deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,849 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were seven new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,727,957 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 44,333 more than the prior day. As of Saturday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.3% of its population. About 23.3% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 19.7% of its residents as of Saturday, or a total of 6,892. Another 3,130 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,298 in Jefferson, 2,740 in Appanoose, 1,802 in Monroe, 1,583 in Davis, and 1,149 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 218 as of Saturday morning. There were 52 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 5.9%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.1%.