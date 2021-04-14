OTTUMWA — New state data on Wednesday showed another 655 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,857 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were four new cases in Appanoose County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Monroe and two in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 1,836,707 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 29,786 more than the prior day. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.5% of its population. About 25.3% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 22.2% of its residents as of Wednesday, or a total of 7,747. Another 3,159 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,578 in Jefferson, 2,963 in Appanoose, 1,875 in Monroe, 1,638 in Davis, and 1,293 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 218 as of Wednesday morning. There were 57 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 7.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 0.5%.