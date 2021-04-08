OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed another 667 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one new death caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,836 deaths reported in Iowa. The death was outside of the Courier's coverage area.
There were four new cases in Davis County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Wapello and two in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,644,316 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 31,727 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.8% of its population. About 21.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 19.1% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 6,663. Another 3,058 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 2,893 in Jefferson, 2,502 in Appanoose, 1,667 in Monroe, 1,502 in Davis and 1,102 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 219 as of Thursday morning. There were 43 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 5.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.2%.