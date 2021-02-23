OTTUMWA — New state data on Tuesday showed another 694 tests were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 26 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,400 deaths reported in Iowa.
New deaths were reported in Wapello and Monroe. For Wapello, it's the 107th death of a county resident due to the coronavirus. In Monroe County, 28 have died to date.
There were 15 new cases in Appanoose County reported. There were 15 new cases in Wapello, 7 in Mahaska, 4 in Marion, 1 in Jefferson and 1 in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 566,502 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Tuesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 9.4% of its population. About 4.6% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 30th in Iowa, with 1,382 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,414 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 498 in Jefferson, 371 in Appanoose, 202 in Monroe, 167 in Davis, and 108 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 227 as of Tuesday morning. There were 58 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.5%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.6%.