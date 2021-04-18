OTTUMWA — New state data on Sunday showed another 706 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another three deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,881 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were five new cases in Jefferson County reported. Updated data also included five new cases in Monroe and three in Wapello.
Iowa has now given 1,962,089 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 31,315 more than the prior day. As of Sunday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.2% of its population. About 27.6% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 23.6% of its residents as of Sunday, or a total of 8,251. Another 2,967 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,935 in Jefferson, 3,258 in Appanoose, 1,959 in Monroe, 1,756 in Davis and 1,386 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 204 as of Sunday morning. There were 48 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 7.7%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.1%.