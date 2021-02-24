OTTUMWA — New state data on Wednesday showed another 796 tests were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 15 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,415 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were no new deaths reported in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 22 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included four new cases in Appanoose, four in Monroe and two in Jefferson.
Iowa has now given 572,805 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 9.5% of its population. About 4.7% have received both doses.
Wapello County leads the Courier's coverage area in the percent of its population that has been fully vaccinated. The county ranks 30th in Iowa, with 1,382 receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Another 2,449 have received the first dose.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 503 in Jefferson, 373 in Appanoose, 202 in Monroe, 167 in Davis, and 130 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 233 as of Wednesday morning. There were 57 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 8.6%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 0.9%.