OTTUMWA — New state data on Thursday showed another 809 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 14 deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,743 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were three new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included one new case in Davis and one in Monroe.
Iowa has now given 1,459,906 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 26,627 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.2% of its population. About 19.1% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 16.6% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 5,812. Another 3,113 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 2,396 in Jefferson, 1,935 in Appanoose, 1,528 in Monroe, 1,289 in Davis and 894 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 194 as of Thursday morning. There were 41 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 4.9%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 1.6%.