DES MOINES — The number of Iowa cases of COVID-19 surged Friday with 56 additional positive tests confirmed.
Friday also brought work of two more deaths in Iowa.
A total of 235 Iowa residents have been diagnosed with the virus that causes COVID-19. There are four local cases: two in Mahaska County and one each in Appanoose and Wapello counties.
Iowa began the week with fewer than 100 cases confirmed in the state. Early in the week the number of new cases each day was steady in the teens to low 20s.
That changed Thursday, when 34 new positive tests came back. Combined with Friday’s number, and more than a third of the state’s total confirmed cases were announced in less than 48 hours.
On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new round of business closures and extended the time for existing closures through the first week of April. A list of local closures can be found by clicking here.