The Ottumwa Public Library has announced it will host Iowa author Rachel Mans McKenny April 9 at noon. The presentation will take place in the meeting room at the library.
McKenny will speak about her book “The Butterfly Effect,” which has been selected as an "All Iowa Reads" pick for 2022. The library has multiple copies of the book available for circulation to check it out before her visit.
McKenny is a writer and humorist, and recently published in McSweeney’s Internet Tendency, Elle magazine, Electric Lit, The Rumpus, and The New York Times. She also co-hosts the literary matchmaking podcast Blind Date with a Book. The Butterfly Effect is her first novel.