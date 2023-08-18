Iowa College Aid Executive Director Mark Wiederspan has resigned from the position, according to the Iowa Department of Education.
“Dr. Mark Wiederspan resigned his position leading the work of the Bureau of Iowa College Aid at the Iowa Department of Education, effective Aug. 16,” a statement from the department said. “The Department of Education appreciates Dr. Wiederspan’s service to support Iowans in exploring, accessing, and completing educational opportunities beyond high school and wishes him the best.”
Wiederspan joined Iowa College Aid in June 2018 as an executive research officer and took on the executive director role in January 2020.
Iowa College Aid announced in June that, starting in July, it would become part of the Department of Education as part of a larger state government realignment proposed by Gov. Kim Reynolds and approved this year by the Legislature. The agency works to make higher education more accessible to Iowans through financial aid and other resources.
