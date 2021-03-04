OTTUMWA — In the wake of COVID-19 and the challenges and demands presented with virtual learning, the 15 community colleges in Iowa have created the Iowa Faculty Development Consortium to assist community college faculty by providing professors with the knowledge and tools to best educate students, either in the classroom or virtually.
The program is funded by the CARES Act Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) 2 Grant, and will help establish an online database of professional development courses and events that all community college faculty can access to supplement their instruction. The database will include virtual modules that can be downloaded by a faculty member and watched anytime, as well as live courses and events that will allow faculty from across the state to participate in discussions about innovative ideas to engage students.
"The Chief Academic Officers at the 15 Iowa Community Colleges are excited for the opportunity collaborate in order to leverage professional development resources and expertise from faculty throughout the state. It makes sense to share knowledge and work together to create this repository," said Jill Budde, vice president of learning and engagement at Indian Hills Community College. "We know that providing faculty the opportunity to engage in discussions and glean knowledge from one another will only improve teaching & learning for Iowa Community College students. We are thankful for the GEER 2 Grant to allow us to establish the Iowa Faculty Development Consortium."
Sarah Dias, senior instructional designer at IHCC, will serve as the grant director and IACCT will host the online database on their website that is accessible to all Iowa community colleges. The $275,000 grant hopes to serve more than 3,150 Iowa Community College faculty members over a 17-month period. Representatives from all 15 Iowa Community College Districts will work together to define course topics, create content and identify speakers for live events.
Courses included in the online directory will be designed to address best practices for adjunct and full-time faculty teaching credit, non-credit, concurrent enrollment, and adult literacy courses. Possible course topics include: engaging students remotely, utilizing open educational resources (OER), supporting students virtually, best practices for virtually teaching students with disabilities, effective online delivery, and many more.