OTTUMWA — The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another strand of the coronavirus has been located in the state.
The SARS-CoV-2 P.1 variant, or Brazilian variant, was confirmed in a patient in Johnson County. The department is still investigating to determine where the individual may have contracted the variant.
It's the first reported case of the Brazilian strain of the virus in Iowa, making it the 32nd state to confirm its presence according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Experts say the variant may be more than twice as transmittable as the prior coronavirus.
New state data on Thursday showed another 538 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new deaths caused by the virus.
The absence of deaths reported doesn't necessarily mean none occurred. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,857 deaths reported in Iowa.
There were two new cases in Appanoose County reported. Updated data also included two new cases in Van Buren and one in Wapello.
New cases in the last week across the Courier's six county coverage region have been spurred by those under 40 the most. Just 1% of cases added in the last week were in residents over the age of 80, and less than 3% were those between 70 and 79 years old.
However, 44% of new cases have come from those between 18 and 39 years old, with 3% of cases in juveniles. About 13% of new cases in the last week are from those 40-49-years-old, 17% from those aged 50 to 59, and 18% from those 60 to 69.
Iowa has now given 1,866,464 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 29,757 more than the prior day. As of Thursday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 12.5% of its population. About 25.8% have received both doses.
Wapello County has completed vaccination series for 22.5% of its residents as of Thursday, or a total of 7,868. Another 3,128 have received their first dose.
The number of residents receiving all required doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 3,712 in Jefferson, 3,015 in Appanoose, 1,892 in Monroe, 1,642 in Davis and 1,347 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 215 as of Thursday morning. There were 49 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Monroe County at 7.1%. It was lowest in Jefferson County at 0.6%.