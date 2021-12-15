OTTUMWA — Monday marked another new 2021 record for COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Iowa.
New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health released Wednesday showed that on Monday, 843 were hospitalized in Iowa — the most seen in 2021. The continuing surging is now more than half the pandemic hospitalization peak of 1,527 last year. That surge prompted Gov. Kim Reynolds to impose a mask mandate that ultimately reversed the surge.
The number hospitalized on Tuesday, the latest figure available, was 823. In Iowa, 173 of those hospitalized required treatment in an intensive care unit. Unvaccinated people made up 78%, or about 640, of those hospitalized.
In the last week, Iowa reported 11,865 new cases of the coronavirus with 130 new deaths. New data from the Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday showed the state averaged about 1,695 new cases per day over the week that ended Tuesday.
State data showed that children made up 17%, or about 2,017, of the new cases. Adults between the ages of 18-29 made up 19% of new cases reported over the last week.
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed 1,883,882 Iowans were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or about 59% of the state's total population. Another 695,907 Iowans had received a booster dose of the vaccine.
The CDC considers a person fully vaccinated if they have received two doses of vaccines made by Pfizer or Moderna, or one dose of the vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson. The CDC recommends anyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster dose at least six months after they've completed their original vaccination series for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Boosters do not have to be the same as a person originally received, according to CDC guidelines.
Wapello County
Over the last week, Wapello County added 145 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were eight new deaths reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 153 Wapello County residents.
Wapello ranks 80th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 46.8%, or 16,356, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Appanoose County
Over the last week, Appanoose County added 64 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There was one new death in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 58 Appanoose County residents.
Appanoose ranks 89th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 44.5%, or 5,526, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Davis County
Over the last week, Davis County added 26 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. No new deaths were reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 25 Davis County residents.
Davis ranks 99th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 34.8%, or 3,132, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Jefferson County
Over the last week, Jefferson County added 61 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. No new deaths were reported in the county during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 44 Jefferson County residents.
Jefferson ranks 86th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 45.7%, or 8,361, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Monroe County
Over the last week, Monroe County added 31 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 42 Monroe County residents.
Monroe ranks 91st in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 43.9%, or 3,380, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.
Van Buren County
Over the last week, Van Buren County added 24 new cases of the coronavirus, state data reported. There were two new deaths in the county reported during that time period. Since the pandemic, COVID-19 has been blamed for the deaths of 24 Van Buren County residents.
Van Buren ranks 94th in the state in terms of vaccinations, according to CDC data. As of Wednesday, 40.2%, or 2,834, of the county's residents were fully vaccinated.