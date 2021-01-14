OTTUMWA — Iowa crossed a new plateau Thursday, confirming that more than 300,000 Iowas have now tested positive for the coronavirus since March.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another 1,532 cases of the virus were confirmed in Iowa residents between Wednesday and Thursday. Cases have followed roughly the same trend in daily case growth since late December.
Another 30 Wapello County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to new state data provided Thursday.
The department also added another 19 deaths. While the deaths were added to the state’s coronavirus data dashboard in the last 24 hours, they occurred between Dec. 12 and Jan. 10.
None of the new deaths were in local residents.
Appanoose County added another 18 cases, while Monroe added 11, Jefferson 8, Davis 1 and Van Buren 1.
Monroe County continues to lead the state in 14-day positivity rate at 34%. While down slightly from the prior day, it remains nearly seven times higher than the rate considered safe by the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The county of about 7,700 has added 122 cases this month, and more than 10% of the county’s residents have contracted the virus since last March.
Statewide, about 13.6% of COVID-19 tests taken have returned positive the last two weeks.
The number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 statewide went up slightly overnight, to 532. There were 85 in an intensive care unit.
To date, 301,442 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19. There have been 4,251 deaths and 262,225 recoveries. More than 1.4 million have been tested at least once.
The CDC reported Wednesday that more than 10.2 million people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. They report 112,093 people have received the first dose in Iowa.