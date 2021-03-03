OTTUMWA — New state data on Wednesday showed another 631 individuals were positive for the coronavirus.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported another three deaths caused by the virus. The state regularly reports deaths on a delay, taking days and weeks to add deaths publicly after a verification process. To date, there have been 5,501 deaths reported in Iowa.
None of the new deaths were in the Courier's coverage area.
There were 14 new cases in Wapello County reported. Updated data also included five new cases in Davis, five in Jefferson, three in Monroe and one in Van Buren.
Iowa has now given 696,640 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Iowa residents, which is 12,212 more than the prior day. As of Wednesday, the state has given one dose of the vaccine to roughly 11.1% of its population. About 5.9% have received both doses.
Wapello County has vaccinated 1,504 of its citizens with two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and another 3,317 have received the first dose. Wapello ranks 40th in the state in terms of percent of residents being fully vaccinated.
The number of residents receiving both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in area counties include 596 in Jefferson, 426 in Appanoose, 362 in Monroe, 195 in Davis, and 176 in Van Buren.
The number of Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19 decreased to 191 as of Wednesday morning. There were 40 in an intensive care unit.
Out of Courier area counties, the 14-day test positivity rate was highest in Wapello County at 9.4%. It was lowest in Van Buren County at 0.7%.