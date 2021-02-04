OTTUMWA — As Iowa crossed 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged frustrations from her constituents on vaccine rollout.
During her weekly news conference, Reynolds said the state will begin seeking proposals from vendors on a statewide system for vaccination scheduling.
The move to “quickly stand up a centralized vaccine registration and referral system” comes more than 333 days since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Iowa, and 52 days since the first Iowan received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Asked by a reporter why the effort was just now beginning, Reynolds said the state is hoping to streamline the process in anticipation of vaccine supply increasing.
To date, the state has worked exclusively with various providers around the state, and each local county public health, to manage vaccine rollout.
Iowa is the third-lowest state in the nation in terms of the rate of vaccinations to its citizens, according to numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reynolds said the state is working to do better, but also working through federal channels to try to get an increase in allocations.
“That’s not where we need to be,” Reynolds said. “We want to do better, we know we can do better.”
She said the state is reaching out to the individual counties, particularly those that aren’t fully using their allotments, to help remove roadblocks. Iowa will also work to eliminate the uncertainty by committing to giving local officials a three-week quarantine for doses.
“The more certainty that we can provide them, I think you’re going to start to see the percentages go up,” Reynolds said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health added 58 new deaths to the state’s coronavirus data, pushing the total number of Iowans who have died to 5,033. Most of the deaths reported Thursday were from January.
Two of the deaths were from Jefferson, one from Appanoose and one from Wapello.
The new death in Wapello County was a female that was 70-79 years old and was the county’s 101st death since March due to the coronavirus. In Appanoose County, a female above the age of 80 died, and in Jefferson County, two females above the age of 80 died. All local deaths had pre-existing conditions, according to state data.
There have now been 45 Appanoose County residents die from COVID-19, and 31 die from Jefferson.
Iowa added 977 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, including 14 from Wapello, two from Davis, two from Monroe, one from Jefferson and one from Van Buren.
Statewide hospitalizations fell to 360 — the lowest levels since mid-September. There were 77 in an intensive care unit.
Iowa has given both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to 69,232 Iowans, including 328 from Wapello County. There have been 137,242 Iowans that have began their vaccine regime by receiving the first of two required doses.