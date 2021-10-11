DES MOINES — The Iowa Democratic Party has filed an ethics complaint against Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks.
The complaint expands on what was reported last month by The Cedar Rapids Gazette. That report showed inconsistencies, including a failure to list the $25,000 salary Miller-Meeks would have earned as a state representative in Iowa.
A spokesperson said then that Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa Republican, was working to file a corrected report.
However, state Democrats on Monday alleged additional failures to comply with federal law when disclosing personal finances.
The report should cover the 2020 calendar year, yet includes $100,000 in salary from the U.S. House. Miller-Meeks would not have earned such a salary until she was sworn into office in 2021.
Additionally, Democrats say she didn't disclose earnings from her state pension and her former employer, Great River Health Systems. Miller-Meeks' disclosure form also doesn't list underlying assets in her retirement accounts, Democrats say.
Last month, Miller-Meeks spokesperson Will Kiley told The Gazette that the congresswoman did not have outside income from retirement accounts.
The complaint also takes issue with how Miller-Meeks reported her deferred compensation from Great River Health Systems. Democrats also say she did not report assets on her 2020 form, despite hundreds of thousands of dollars of assets she has previously reported.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Willburn called on the U.S. House Ethics Committee to immediately investigate the claims.
"Miller-Meeks doesn’t get to play by her own set of rules and breach ethics rules in the process," Willburn said. "It’s high time she comes clean and stops hiding from the Iowans she represents."
The Republican Party of Iowa was dismissive of the complaint, adding that Miller-Meeks is working with the Ethics Committee to amend her disclosure report. A spokesperson for the state party pointed to Democrat Cindy Axne, who has been accused by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center of not disclosing thousands of dollars in stock trades, as required by law.
"Meanwhile, Cindy Axne has yet to disclosure hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock trades that she profited from while in Congress," Kollin Crompton, spokesperson for the Republican Party of Iowa, said. "Axne broke federal law and must be held accountable the same way any normal Iowan would."
The group, which has pursued complains against both Democrats and Republicans, said Axne's failure to report "is unlikely to be merely an oversight."
A spokesperson for Miller-Meeks labeled the complaint as a partisan attack.
"It's unfortunate that Chairman Willborn is focused on partisan attacks when he should be focused on solving the problems created by his parties, such as soaring inflation that is hurting working Americans and their families," said Eric Woolson, a spokesperson for Miller-Meeks for Congress.
Woolson added Miller-Meeks is currently working to resolve any discrepancies. Her staff is awaiting on answers to questions to complete an amended report, he said.