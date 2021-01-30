Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Rain. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, light snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.