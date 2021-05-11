DES MOINES — Unemployed Iowans will no longer receive supplemental weekly payments funded by the federal government next month.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that effective June 12, Iowa will end its participation in the federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs.
Unemployed Iowans that have exhausted their traditional 26 weeks of unemployment benefits will no longer be eligible after June 12.
The supplemental $300 per week payments currently paid to all unemployed Iowans will also end on June 12.
Benefits will cease on June 12 for those in the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits to the self-employed, underemployed, independent contractors and individuals unable to work for health or COVID-19-related reasons.
Iowa will no longer participate in the Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation program that offers supplemental payments to individuals who had traditional W-2 income as well as self-employment income.
Official notification will be sent directly to individuals impacted.
According to Beth Towsend, director of Iowa Workforce Development, there are more than 66,000 job openings posted on the IowaWorks.gov website. She said the state is suffering from a lack of workforce and is hearing from employers that its impacting their ability to recover from the pandemic.