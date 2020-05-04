OTTUMWA — From livestock being euthanized to processing plants being shut down, even temporarily, the coronavirus has made an impact in the food supply chain.
As part of her daily briefings last week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds cited FFA chapters and students in helping to keep that chain from completely breaking apart.
"The FFA has answered the call to action by challenging its members across the state to volunteer at food banks and pantries in their communities with the FFA connection to agriculture," Reynolds said. "This really is a perfect partnership that will connect food banks with young volunteers who are at much less of a risk to the virus, help address again food insecurity and allow students an opportunity to give back to their community and to demonstrate the living to serve aspect of the FFA motto."
Melissa Appel, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont agriculture education instructor and Agri-Power FFA advisor, talked about some of the ways her students can provide food to their community.
"We have a community garden that we grow vegetables in and the produce this year will be donated to our food pantry at school," Appel said. "They do not normally have fresh produce, so this will be a nice addition.
"We also just completed a grant to request fund an expansion of our garden project that would include a small orchard. All of those fruits would then be donated to the food pantry."
Juston Lamb, Pekin's FFA advisor, has overseen a similar project from his chapter. Horticulture students at Pekin took home several plants and transplanted several vegetables back to the school's greenhouse, which are currently available for purchase.
"It can be kind of like being on the assembly line. There's a lot of things that need to be done hundreds of times for these plants to be grown," Lamb said. "I have the easy part, watering the plants in the greenhouse. It hasn't just been the kids. We've had community members that have stepped up. Tony and Joy Latcham set up their shop for transplanting. I'll bet we took 60 germination flats and came back with 200 flats of plants."
Reynolds is calling on all FFA members across the state to volunteer throughout the state. Farmers across the state have also been asked to donate pigs that might otherwise be euthanized to food bank programs to help meet the growing demand for food.
"Donations are needed to cover the cost of processing, storage and delivery of the pork to food banks and pantries," Reynolds said. "Iowans can contribute to the Iowa Food Bank Association to help cover these costs and future purchases of it will produce meat for the food program.
To donate, go to Iowa Food Bank Association's website at https://give.foodbankiowa.org. Heading into the week, 60 percent of the goal of 16 million meals and $4 million donated have been reached.