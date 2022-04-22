OTTUMWA — As Republicans look to take control of the U.S. Congress, and expand their hold at the Iowa Capitol, Wapello County may play a decisive role.
The eyes are on what will be Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, currently held by Democrat Cindy Axne. The Iowa Republican Party hopes to defeat Axne and send an all-Republican delegation to Washington.
"It's not a far cry to say that Ottumwa is going to have a meaningful voice in who the next Congressperson might be in this area," state party chairman Jeff Kaufmann told The Courier Thursday.
Kauffman was in Ottumwa as the Iowa GOP held an event at Bridge View Center, one of several they hold around the state.
Trudy Caviness, the Wapello County Republicans Chair, encouraged those attending to be a primary voter.
"Would you rather be somebody that has an impact, or has just a plate somebody else chose," Caviness said. "If you want a strong November ticket, everybody has to get out and vote."
Three Republicans will face off in a primary bout for the right to face Axne in the general election this fall. The primary election in Iowa is on June 7.
All three were on hand at Thursday's event and spoke to the crowd. In the running are Nicole Hasso, Gary Leffler and Zach Nunn.
"We got three good people that we believe can make a real case as to why they should be the congressperson and not Cindy Axne," Kaufmann said. "It's always tough because, when you've got good candidates, we're going to have two people lose this primary."
Hasso grew up on the south side of Chicago, her mother struggled with drug addiction and her father "wasn't around much."
She told area Republicans Thursday she wanted a different life and came to Iowa.
"I have two sisters who are teen moms, and they live in the projects in Chicago, and I have a brother who decided that he was going to sell drugs and live his life in and out of prison.
"And then I decided that I was going to get an education and that I was going to spend my life, and my time, in the library."
She got a scholarship to Drake University where she met her husband. She has spent the last 14 years as a financial analyst. Describing herself as a numbers person, she shared one number for her that sticks out.
"Thirty trillion dollars we are in debt as a country and as a nation," Hasso said. "What is that going to look like for our children? What is that going to look like for our grandchildren?"
Leffler, a political activist and farmer known for his patriotic tractor, focused on rising inflation and energy costs.
"How has inflation affected us today," Leffler asked rhetorically, adding that the cost of "everything" has increased impacting all.
He also implored a good voter turnout, pointing to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks' victory that landed her in Washington by a six-vote margin.
"You realize this is where Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her election with one table — one table here," Leffler said. "We've got to be connected like never before."
Nunn, a state senator and combat veteran, pitched to the crowd the things that have worked in Iowa, that he could help bring to Washington.
He juxtaposed Iowa Republicans' efforts to cut taxes twice in the last four years, with the rising inflation seen on the watch of Democrats in power.
"This isn't just about running for Congress," Nunn said. "This is about what can we do for our community, our families, our friends."
Nunn said Iowa has been a leader at protecting life, pointing to the state's heartbeat bill. He also said Iowa was the first to bring its children back to school, and the first to remove mask requirements.
"Let's make America Iowa again," Nunn said. "We have real solutions that we do here, and we can do that for the rest of the country."
During the night, Republicans urged those assembled to ensure Iowa maintains and builds on its Republican stronghold at the state level. Heading into the election season, Republicans hold 32 of 50 Senate seats, 60 of 100 House seats, and all but three statewide officers (Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer).
"We need to keep that majority. It is vital," said State Rep. Cherielynn Westrich, a candidate for the Iowa Senate. "I've seen the minority party in action, and they have nothing to do. ... We need that majority to get things done."
Current state legislators also promised action after a video of some school administrations circulated social media, from Accuracy in Media, a conservative non-profit watchdog group.
Many Des Moines-area administrators were featured in the edited video seeming to signal they were working around curriculum restrictions imposed by the Iowa Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Westrich said, "[The legislation] stops schools from teaching divisive topics — critical race theory, all the craziness that is the 1619 project, and the LGBTQ-all those letters that some of us don't even know what they all mean. ... Now we'll have to go back, and we'll have to put teeth in this bill ... because they don't want to listen to Iowans."
Sen. Adrian Dickey said he looks to end the current legislative session by finishing up on party priorities that still haven't been finished.
"We have such major majorities that there is not an issue that is on the table ... that we should not be able to pass," Dickey said.
The Republicans also feel they're sending the right message to rural America, and Iowans, by their actions at the state and national levels.
Kaufmann pointed to a recent unanimous vote of the Republican National Committee to keep the Iowa Caucuses first in the nation. Meanwhile, he said, Democrats — even some in Iowa — are looking to make changes.
"Last week in Memphis, Tennessee," Kaufmann said, "as the Democrats are fighting and thinking about what they're going to do and listening to California and New York tell them what to do, the RNC made a huge statement to rural Iowa, a huge statement to the midwest, a huge statement to Iowa and the Hawkeye State, and we are now officially ... first in the nation in 2024."