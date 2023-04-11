Iowa is no longer reporting weekly COVID-19 cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which uses those reports to track the coronavirus’ prevalence across the country and evaluate its threat on a county-by-county basis.
The state appears to be the only one to cease that reporting. It is one of three states — including Florida and Mississippi — that had no recent COVID case data listed on the CDC’s website as of Monday.
Florida has said it will soon resume its reporting to the CDC when it corrects unspecified technical problems, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Mississippi State Department of Health told Iowa Capital Dispatch that its report is merely delayed.
COVID-19 is considered a “nationally notifiable disease” by the CDC that it tracks along with dozens of others. However, that reporting is based on state-level laws and regulations, and “therefore diseases that are considered notifiable vary from state to state,” according to the CDC.
Iowa’s reporting change was effective this month when the state Department of Health and Human Services eliminated a requirement for clinical labs to report COVID test results because those results “are no longer as meaningful as they once were.” That is due, in part, to widely available at-home, rapid tests that are not documented by HHS.
The state also eliminated an online dashboard and now includes a less-comprehensive set of COVID data in its weekly Iowa Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report, which focuses on influenza but includes some data about other viruses.
The Friday report, which was the first to include COVID data, showed 393 positive tests for the disease for the week that ended April 1.
That is a significantly smaller number than what the state has been reporting in recent weeks, when positive tests exceeded 2,000.
“Public Health will continue to monitor the trends of COVID-19 just as we do for all other respiratory viruses,” said Sarah Ekstrand, an HHS spokesperson.
The change also modifies how the state reports deaths associated with the coronavirus. HHS previously published a count of total deaths since the start of the pandemic, which was 10,797 in its March 29 report.
The latest respiratory virus report shows 660 COVID-related deaths since early October.
Before the latest changes, the state was already underreporting the total number of new weekly infections in Iowa to the CDC. It did not include positive tests by people who had already contracted the virus previously during the pandemic, whereas other states included them.
COVID-19 hospitalization reporting by the CDC has not changed. There were 130 people, on average, infected by the virus who were receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals on any given day in the past week. That is down from an average of 171 the week prior — a 24% decrease.
