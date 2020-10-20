OTTUMWA — Hospitalizations related to the COVID-19 pandemic reached record levels as the state added more than 700 new cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday.
Between 10 a.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were five new cases reported in Wapello County, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. Four new cases were reported in Appanoose, four in Monroe, two in Jefferson and two in Van Buren. There were no new cases reported in Davis County on Tuesday.
None of the state’s 14 new deaths on Tuesday were reported from the Courier’s six-county coverage area.
Iowa added 727 new cases of the coronavirus in the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Tuesday. There were 501 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest number since the pandemic began in March.
There were 122 patients in an intensive care unit across the state. In the last 24 hours, 71 patients were admitted.
The state public health department reports about 38% of inpatient beds are available statewide.
The 14-day positivity rate in Monroe County increased to 19.5%, up from 18.7% a day before. In Wapello County, the rate is 7.3%.
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets. It is often mild and some individuals remain asymptomatic or have only cold or flu symptoms. But the disease can be more severe, require hospitalization and lead to death, particularly in older or immunocompromised people.
Experts, including those at the CDC, say wearing masks when in public, keeping at least 6 feet of distance between people when possible, and good hygiene can prevent the spread.
The Ottumwa Courier relies on data reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health, using its coronavirus data dashboard at coronavirus.iowa.gov. Data is checked each day at 10 a.m. and then compared to the data previously captured from the dashboard to produce stories.
The state has changed how it reported the data several times, and local officials often produce data based on different standards or in different timeframes. Therefore, the data will not always align with other sources.