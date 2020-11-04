DES MOINES — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said Tuesday’s election broke the all-time turnout record for a general election.
Pate’s office said Wednesday that more than 1.697 million votes were cast in Iowa during Tuesday’s election, passing the mark of about 1.59 million set in 2012.
There was also a record of absentee ballots cast. That number for 2020 was at more than 1 million as of Wednesday morning. Ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by Nov. 9 will still be counting.
In Wednesday’s release, Pate’s office also said 76% of registered voters in the state participated in the record, one of the highest turnout rates in the nation. This comes on top of Monday’s announcement that Iowa set a record for active registered voters.
“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”
All results in Tuesday’s election are unofficial until canvassing is completed and results are certified Nov. 30.