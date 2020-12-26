OTTUMWA — Low testing numbers produced a low number of new cases in the last 24-hours. Iowa also saw its hospitalizations fall below 600 on Saturday.
There were just 1,567 new individuals tested for COVID-19 between Christmas Day and Saturday, producing 396 new positive results, according to state data. That testing number is less than half the average seen in the first six days of the week.
Appanoose County had eight new cases, while Monroe added five and Jefferson added three. Davis, Van Buren and Wapello counties saw no change in case counts on Saturday.
There were no new deaths reported in state data on Saturday.
Around the state, there were 558 hospitalized, two less than Christmas Day. There were 114 in an intensive care unit and 76 new admissions in the last 24 hours.