For a second day, hospitalizations with the coronavirus in Iowa were below 500 — the lowest levels since early October.
As of Monday morning, there were 483 hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a slight increase of nine from the prior day. There were 84 in an intensive care unit.
Iowa reported just one new death, which was backdated to Jan. 1. Deaths are commonly delayed by days and weeks while officials confirm them.
The state added just 427 new cases between Sunday and Monday with diminished testing. To date, 305,279 Iowans have tested positive with COVID-19. Of those 4,324 have died and 266,456 have recovered.
The two-week positivity rate average for Iowa dropped to 12.9% on Monday.
Wapello County added five new cases on Monday, with three more in Davis, three in Monroe and one in Appanoose.