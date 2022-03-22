DES MOINES — The Iowa House is proposing no increase to the Board of Regents appropriation next year, instead launching a $12 million scholarship program for new teachers and other high-demand jobs.
“We want to incentivize our Regents to be partners with the state to help address the workforce shortage that we have,” House Speaker Pat Grassley said. “We feel that this is a way that we can make significant investments into our students in the state to try to address these shortages.”
The College Student Aid Commission will allocate $12 million for scholarships at Iowa’s public colleges: $6 million for teachers in training and $6 million for students pursuing high-demand jobs, as defined by Iowa Workforce Development. Individual students will be eligible for up to $10,000 in their last two years of school, with the final $2,500 installment available only to seniors who agree to work for a year in Iowa after graduation.
“It will be a great recruiting tool here in Iowa for each of the Regents universities to attract students,” Rep. David Kerr, R-Morning Sun, said. “And they need students because the enrollments are decreasing.”
Regents would see third year with no increase
The House Education budget includes no funding increase to the Board of Regents, the governing body for the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa. The Regents have not had an increase to their state allocation since before 2020, when the state Legislature made an $8 million budget cut amid the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Regents voted in 2021 to raise tuition at the three public universities.
“Our regent universities have found many ways to be more efficient and have exceptionally low administrative costs compared to their peers,” said Regents President Mike Richards in a July meeting. “Nevertheless, even with cost cutting and flat appropriations for the last two years, our costs continue to rise. We still need financial resources to provide a quality education for our students.”
Grassley said putting the additional $12 million into the scholarship program aimed at workforce shortages would be a “creative way to create competition.”
“We are putting in more money than we have for the last several years into higher education through the Regents universities,” Grassley said. “We’re just looking at doing it in a different way, again, so they can compete.”