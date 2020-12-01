DES MOINES — The Iowa House of Representatives, which will be led by a significant Republican majority when it gavels in next month, announced committee leadership assignments Tuesday.
Included in the leadership positions were three Courier-area representatives:
— District 80 Representative Holly Brink, R-Oskaloosa, will chair the government oversight committee.
— District 81 Representative-elect Cherielynn Westrich, R-Ottumwa, will be the vice chairperson for the public safety committee.
— District 82 Representative Jeff Shipley, R-Birmingham, will be the vice chair for the labor committee.
Of Iowa's 99 counties, 97 of them will be represented by at least one Republican in the Iowa House. Republicans in 2021 will hold 59 of the 100 seats in the Iowa House, a 32-18 majority in the Iowa Senate, and the governor's office.