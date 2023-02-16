The Iowa House Education Committee voted Wednesday to expand legislation banning teaching on gender identity and sexual orientation, extending the restriction through sixth grade.
The previous version of the House File 8 prohibited the subjects from kindergarten through third grade. Democrats opposed the amendment along with the overall bill, saying it could lead to more bullying of LGBTQ students, and create problems for teachers.
Rep. Sue Cahill, D-Marshalltown, read from “The Family Book” by Todd Parr, which talks about how some families look different than others, mentioning same-sex parents alongside stepparents, single parents and adopted children.
Cahill said the book could not be read in classrooms if the bill becomes law, but Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Hull, disagreed. He said mentioning LGBTQ subjects in school would not be an issue, just that material promoting those identities would not be allowed in K-6 classrooms.
“I would argue that let’s say, for instance, if a a teacher is in a same-sex marriage, they can state ‘This as my spouse,’ they can have a picture of that spouse, nothing prevents that from happening,” Wheeler said. “What we’re basically getting at here is when you start to, as it states in here, promote what is defined in code as gender identity and sexual orientation.”
The legislation states “any program, curriculum, material, test, survey, questionnaire, activity, announcement, promotion, or instruction of any kind” relating to gender identity or material could not be used in schools with K-6 students. Multiple Democrats pushed back on Wheeler’s claim, saying the legislation does not stipulate that only material “promoting” LGBTQ identities are prohibited.
That difference of interpretation could leave teachers unsure of what materials they can use, Cahill said.
“Initially, I look at this bill as being very much against our children and non-accepting of our children,” Cahill said. “But I also come back and as a teacher, I would be fearful of almost anything I do in the classroom that could be construed as one of these gender identity or sexual orientation discussions.”
Democratic lawmakers also said the legislation could harm LGBTQ students by further marginalizing them, leading to increases in bullying. Wheeler disagreed with that, saying there’s no reason why not discussing “social” or “sexual” topics with young children would lead to more bullying. He said schools already have anti-bullying policies in place.
“Simply saying, ‘Hey, we’re not going to talk about these subjects with 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds,’ which really in general is just — don’t talk to them about topics sexual in nature — I don’t understand how that increases bullying in schools,” Wheeler said.
The legislation passed 15-8, along party lines.
Becky Tayler, executive director for Iowa Safe Schools, said the bill further marginalizes LGBTQ students. A news release referenced a study by the Trevor Project that found LGBTQ youth who learned about LGBTQ issues in school reported lower rates of suicide attempts.
“By advancing this legislation, Iowa House leadership has made it perfectly clear that LGBTQ youth don’t matter to them,” Tayler said in the release. “The concerted efforts by the Iowa Legislature to censor, discriminate against, and erase LGBTQ Iowans irreparably harms our students and makes our state an unwelcoming and unattractive place to live, invest in, and visit.“
