Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Will Continue across All of Central Iowa This Afternoon and Early Evening... .The combination of low humidity values, strong southwest winds, well above normal temperatures and very dry fuels will result in critical and erratic fire conditions across all of central Iowa this afternoon and evening. Some improvement is expected on Friday with higher relative humidity and slightly less wind, however elevated fire danger will still exist. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR ALL OF CENTRAL IOWA... * AFFECTED AREA...All Central Iowa * WIND...Southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY...Dropping to 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and uncontrollably. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&