Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.