DES MOINES — Iowa’s Supreme Court is instructing the state’s judicial branch to take precautions against inadvertently spreading the new coronavirus.
The guidance covers both court personnel and instructions for courtroom procedures. Employees who show symptoms like a fever, cough or shortness of breath “should be sent home immediately.” Remote work is urged as an option for those capable of working but unfit for being in public.
The responsibility underlined by the court goes both ways. Employees are being told to inform supervisors of “any evidence of a communicable disease that could seriously endanger the health of the public or others in the workplace.”
The high court’s order requires attorneys or parties in a case to quickly notify the opposing side and the local clerk of court’s office “if they reasonably suspect that a participant in any scheduled hearing, trial, conference, deposition or other proceeding may have an elevated risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. It instructs attorneys to inquire about the risk experienced by clients or witnesses “to the extent possible.”
No one with an elevated risk will be allowed to attend any court proceedings unless the court gives prior approval. Remote proceedings are allowed.
While those instructions cover court officials and employees, there’s another group to consider: jurors. Any potential juror with an elevated risk is required to tell the jury manager. Their term of service will be rescheduled.