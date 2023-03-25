Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.