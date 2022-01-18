Tuesday was day five of the 2022 legislative session, and at least five people at the Capitol have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dean Fiihr, communication director for the House Democrats, notified reporters Tuesday morning that five people in the Iowa Legislature tested positive since Friday.
Fiihr did not say whether the cases were among lawmakers, staff or other Capitol employees. But two Democratic senators tweeted over the weekend that they had contracted the virus: Sen. Zach Wahls and Sen. Nate Boulton.
Wahls, of Coralville, said he started experiencing symptoms on Friday. He tested positive on a rapid test on Saturday.
“I popped a positive rapid test last night after experiencing Omicron symptoms,” Wahls tweeted Sunday. “I am still awaiting a PCR test, but I am going to isolate and work from home this week.”
Boulton, of Des Moines, tested positive on Monday afternoon. He tweeted that he had no symptoms, but took a rapid test “after being in contact with others at the statehouse who tested positive.”
Boulton will also work from home this week, he said.
The Iowa Legislature does not require lawmakers or staff to report a positive COVID-19 case, Fiihr said. There are no regular testing requirements, or requirements that lawmakers wear a face mask or get vaccinated.
Meghan Nelson, chief clerk for the House, advised individuals who test positive to stay home for five days. If symptoms are resolved, individuals may return to work, but wear a mask around others for five more days. That’s in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control guidance.