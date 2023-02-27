DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.
Iowa House
STUDENT TEACH STIPENDS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 323) which authorizes school districts, accredited nonpublic schools and charter schools to pay stipends to student teachers. The vote, on Feb. 22, was 69 ayes to 26 nays, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
COMPENSATION BOARDS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 314) which allows county boards of supervisors to disband or create county compensation boards to determine compensation for elected officials. The vote, on Feb. 22, was 62 ayes to 33 nays, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
EROSION PREVENTION: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 282) which allows for funding to prevent soil erosion and improve soil health. The vote, on Feb. 22, was 95 ayes to 0 nays, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
PUBLIC INFORMATION BOARD: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 333) that extends the amount of time a person has to file a complaint with the Iowa Public Information Board from 60 days to 90 days. The vote, on Feb. 22, was 95 ayes to 0 nays, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
Iowa Senate
EMPLOYER LIABILITY: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 228) that impacts tort liability, including employer liability and damages in civil actions involving commercial motor vehicles. The vote, on Feb. 22, was 30 ayes to 19 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NAYS: Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th)
