DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.
Iowa House
INCOME AND PROPERTY TAXES: The Iowa House passed a bill (SF181) to address a property tax error in their 2021 property tax law that gave local governments more money than intended. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 86 ayes to 13 nays, and one not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
THIRD-PARTY TESTERS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 257) relating to third-party testers who administer the knowledge and driving skills tests required for a commercial learner’s permit or commercial driver’s license. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 79 ayes to 20 nays, with one not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
POWER-GENERATING FACILITY: The iowa House passed a bill (HF 248) relating to electric power generating facility emission plans and projects. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 75 ayes to 24 nays, with one not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
Iowa Senate
PUBLIC SAFETY EMPLOYMENT AGE: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 183) which clarifies the maximum wage for a paid law enforcement officer, marshall or professional firefighter is 65 whether the employee is full-time or part-time. The language does not apply to volunteer firefighters or reserve police officers. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 49 ayes to 0 nays, with 1 not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
MOTOR VEHICLE DEBT CANCELATION: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (HF 133) relating to refund payments made in connection with motor vehicle debt cancelation. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 48 ayes to 0 nays, and two not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITALS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 75) which provides rules for rural emergency hospitals, a new provider type established by the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The vote, on Feb. 15, was 48 ayes to 0 nays, with two not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
