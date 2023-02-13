DES MOINES — Here's a look at how state legislators representing areas covered by the Ottumwa Courier and Oskaloosa Herald voted on major legislation last week.
Iowa House
ALLOWABLE GROWTH: The Iowa House passed a bill (SF 192) to establish the school funding percent of allowable growth at 3% for the upcoming fiscal year. The vote, on Feb. 7, was 59 ayes to 40 nays with 1 not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
MALPRACTICE LIMITS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 161) which created a medical error tax force and placed a limit on damages for awards against health care providers. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 54 ayes to 46 nays.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th).
NAYS: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
DIMINISHED CAPACITY: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 159) which limits the ability for a defendant to use the defenses of justification and diminished capacity when a person is the subject who is the subject of a nonviolent sexual advance commits a violent crime or assault due to that advance, or solely because of the potential disclosure of the victim's sex, sexual orientation or gender identity. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 94 ayes to 1 nay, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NOT VOTING: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).
BLACK BEARS: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 175) which makes it a crime to take, or attempt to take, a black bear, and establishes civil damages. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 90 ayes to 5 nays, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NAYS: Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th).
NOT VOTING: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).
CONTINUOUS SEXUAL ABUSE: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 176) which establishes penalties for the continuous (three or more offenses) sexual abuse of a child. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 95 ayes to 0 nays with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NOT VOTING: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).
CONDITIONAL PRESCRIPTION: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 183) eases requirements for receiving a conditional prescription certificate. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 95 ayes to 0 nays with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NOT VOTING: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).
ANTI-SLAAP BILL: The Iowa House passed a bill (HF 177) which creates a special motion for expedited relief in actions involving the exercise of First Amendment rights. The vote, on Feb. 9, was 94 ayes to 1 nay, with five not voting.
AYES: Brooke Boden (Republican, 21st), Joel Fry (Republican, 24th), Hans Wilz (Republican, 25th), Austin Harris (Republican, 26th), Barb Kniff McCulla (Republican, 37th), Helena Hayes (Republican, 88th).
NOT VOTING: Jeff Shipley (Republican, 87th).
Iowa Senate
INTERIOR DESIGN: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 135) makes changes to practices which constitute interior design. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 49 ayes to 0 nays, and one not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
MALPRACTICE LIMITS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (HF 161) which created a medical error tax force and placed a limit on damages for awards against health care providers. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 29 ayes to 20 nays, with one not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
NAYS: Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th).
DRIVER'S EDUCATION INSTRUCTORS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 157) which requires the final testing for a driver education course be performed by a person qualified as a classroom driver education instructor. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 49 ayes to 0 nays, with one not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMISSIONS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 171) that changes the number of government-appointees to 11-person commissions from five to six and provides that no more than half of the commission's members shall be of the same gender. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 34 ayes to 15 nays with one not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
REMOVAL OF REMAINS: The Iowa Senate passed a bill (SF 193) which allows a funeral director to delegate removal of human remains to a registered removal specialist, provisions of which were also established. The vote, on Feb. 8, was 48 ayes to 1 nay, with one not voting.
AYES: Amy Sinclair (Republican, 12th), Cherielynn Westrich (Republican, 13th), Julian Garrett (Republican, 11th), Ken Rozenboom (Republican, 19th), Adrian Dickey (Republican, 44th).
